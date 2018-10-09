Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely gorgeous in an elegant saree: See Pics

Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently took to his Instagram account to unveil his latest collaboration with Aishwarya Rai playing his muse.

In the first shot, Ash opted for a stunning off-white saree with Sabyasachi’s staple mid-waist belt with the tiger symbol. Ash teamed the stunning saree with soft, wavy tresses, dark scarlet lips from the Sabya collection. With oodles of mascara, a thin stroke of eyeliner and a brush of highlighter, the diva looks stunning!