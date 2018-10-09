Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely gorgeous in an elegant saree: See Pics

Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently took to his Instagram account to unveil his latest collaboration with Aishwarya Rai playing his muse.
In the first shot, Ash opted for a stunning off-white saree with Sabyasachi’s staple mid-waist belt with the tiger symbol. Ash teamed the stunning saree with soft, wavy tresses, dark scarlet lips from the Sabya collection. With oodles of mascara, a thin stroke of eyeliner and a brush of highlighter, the diva looks stunning!
View this post on Instagram
For my maiden collaboration with L’Oréal, the festive collection had to kick off with a saree. I believe in things which are classic, timeless and hence, worthy of investment. Things and experiences that can be used again and again. A winged liner, a strong red mouth, wind-swept hair and a chic modern saree creates an iconic fashion statement this festive season. To be worn every single day. Because every day should be a celebration. Of yourself! #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
View this post on Instagram
For me, classic is iconic, because classic is unforgettable. The whole world is moving towards a state of effective simplicity where classic will lead the way. Makeup will be more about a stronger, lasting identity. A winged black liner with a bold red mouth offset with a simple saree and wind-swept hair is perhaps an iconic Indian beauty look. A modern day classic. Re-invented. For the woman of today. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266
