Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely gorgeous in an elegant saree: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently took to his Instagram account to unveil his latest collaboration with Aishwarya Rai playing his muse.

In the first shot, Ash opted for a stunning off-white saree with Sabyasachi’s staple mid-waist belt with the tiger symbol. Ash teamed the stunning saree with soft, wavy tresses, dark scarlet lips from the Sabya collection. With oodles of mascara, a thin stroke of eyeliner and a brush of highlighter, the diva looks stunning!

 

For my maiden collaboration with L’Oréal, the festive collection had to kick off with a saree. I believe in things which are classic, timeless and hence, worthy of investment. Things and experiences that can be used again and again. A winged liner, a strong red mouth, wind-swept hair and a chic modern saree creates an iconic fashion statement this festive season. To be worn every single day. Because every day should be a celebration. Of yourself! #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.

