Australian Cricketer Matthew Hayden critically injured in an Accident

Former Australian Test opener Matthew Hayden admits he’s lucky to have survived after suffering head and spinal injuries while surfing on a family holiday in Queensland.

The 46-year-old was surfing with his son Josh off Stradbroke Island on Friday before being hurt in an apparent spill and taken to hospital for scans. Hayden fractured the C6 vertebrae in his spine and also tore theC5 and C4 ligaments in his neck, as well as suffering a bloodied forehead.

“Last attention seeking the post, I promise,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. “Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive. “Safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. On the road to recovery.”

In 1999, Hayden and fellow Test cricketer Andrew Symonds and another friend endured another water-based ordeal in Moreton Bay when their fishing boat sunk, with the three battling currents and fatigue to swim more than a kilometre back to shore.

The 46-year-old played over 100 Tests for Australia, forming a formidable opening partnership with current Australian Test cricket coach, Justin Langer.