Bollywood actress Zareen Khan denies Rumours With Pakistan Cricketer

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan quashed link-up rumours with Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman. This happened after an Indian website carried the news. According to the website, Zareen had developed a fondness for the cricketer and also liked his aggressive style of play. “Today, the actress we are talking about is Zareen Khan, Zareen has also given heart to a Pakistani cricketer. And this player is Fakhar Zaman who completed the fastest 1000 runs in his ODIs,’ the report read.

The actress took to Twitter and replied on the post. She just quoted the news in her tweet and wrote, “Bullshit!.” Meanwhile, the cricketer in question is yet to reveal his side of the story. Zaman is currently with the Pakistan team in Dubai, where Pakistan is hosting Australia.

Not so long ago, Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistani cricketer to slam a double hundred in ODI cricket. On the other hand, Zareen is one of the biggest actresses in the industry and has acted opposite Salman Khan in ‘Veer’ as well.