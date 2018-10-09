Congress and BJP trying for Kerala’s second liberation struggle, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Supreme court opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 judgment, beating back centuries-old traditions of the temple management to deny the right to worship to women of procreating age. For decades, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed entry into the shrine as the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the temple, cited the ‘celibate’ nature of the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa.Several protests have been launched in many parts of the country against the Supreme Court verdict.

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the BJP and Congress have been trying for Kerala’s second liberation struggle, while the RSS, under the pretext of Supreme Court order, is trying to create arson. The Congress is also backing the RSS.

“The KPCC leadership has changed into the megaphone of RSS and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has become BJP’s agent. Meanwhile, we welcome the SNDP’s stand on Sabarimala. The party will start an extensive populist awareness campaign, asking the people to withdraw the on-going Sabarimala stir against the Supreme Court order.

Kodiyeri said that the NSS should also subscribe to the views of the SNDP in Sabarimala case. “RSS men had attacked ministers and Devaswom board offices in different parts of Kerala. This is part of their agenda to create unrest in Kerala. In the case of BJP, they have double standards in the Sabarimala issue. The national BJP first welcomed the Supreme Court order but now they are turning the people against the government for political gains. The BJP should clarify whether they are ready for amending laws if they disapprove of the apex court order,” he told media persons on Tuesday.