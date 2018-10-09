Controversial Rafale Deal To Be Tabled Before Supreme Court

The controversial Rafale deal to be tabled before the Supreme Court.

As per the latest reports, on October 10th, before a 3-judge bench consisting of – the new CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph a new PIL against the controversial Rafale deal is to be heard.

The PIL was filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda which stated that “the respondents (Centre and the Ministry of Defence) to file the details of the agreement entered into between the Union of India and France with regard to the purchase of 36 Rafale Fighter Jets in a sealed envelope”.

The first petition was filed by advocate M L Sharma and seeks a stay on the Rafale deal. He stated that the deal was an “outcome of corruption”

The Rafale deal had been a bad bone between the opposition and the BJP where the former has even called the PM a ‘chor’.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also moved the apex court on the Rafale deal and sought a SIT to probe it.

“SIT to investigate as to how a novice company viz. Reliance Defence came in picture of this highly sensitive defence deal involving Rs 59,000 crore without having any kind of experience and expertise in making of Fighter Jets,” Singh said, adding that the probe should be done as to how ‘Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’ was removed