Deepika Padukone looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Deepika Padukone has yet again taken the social media by storm with the glances of her latest photoshoot. The actor, who is rumoured to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

The stunning star recently graced on the covers of Femina Magazine’s anniversary issue. Femina magazine took it to their social media handle and shared the photos and the BTS video from the photoshoot and Deepika looked flawless in all of them.

Deepika is dressed in a sweater dress, she can be seen sporting blue flared pants and a white shirt in another. Deepika sported different looks for her photo shoot and managed to look gorgeous in all.

