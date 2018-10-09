celebrities

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 09:55 am IST
Less than a minute
Deepika-Padukone

Deepika Padukone has yet again taken the social media by storm with the glances of her latest photoshoot. The actor, who is rumoured to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

The stunning star recently graced on the covers of Femina Magazine’s anniversary issue. Femina magazine took it to their social media handle and shared the photos and the BTS video from the photoshoot and Deepika looked flawless in all of them.

Deepika is dressed in a sweater dress, she can be seen sporting blue flared pants and a white shirt in another. Deepika sported different looks for her photo shoot and managed to look gorgeous in all.

Check out the pictures below:

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 30, 2018, 08:25 pm IST

Nora Fatehi’s KIKI Challenge has the Most Hilarious Desi Twist!- Watch Video

Dec 15, 2017, 11:40 am IST

Innocent look of “Son Pari” child actress turns to be sexy now

Aug 24, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Italian DJ allegedly Assaulted by Air India Staff: Shares Video

Jul 10, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Janvhi Kapoor looks simply stunning in Dhadak promotions

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close