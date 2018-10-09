Delicious Fusion Desert: Pistachio Praline Parfait Recipe

Ingredients
For the Pistachio Praline:
- 100 Gram Castor sugar
- 55 Gram Pistachios, unsalted
- Baking parchment
- For greasing Vegetable oil
For parfait:
- 2 Free-range eggs
- 50 Gram Castor sugar
- 1/2 Vanilla pod
- 200 Ml Double cream
For raspberry sauce:
- 100 Gram Sugar
- 200 Gram Raspberries
- 1 Tbsp Lemon juice
Method
- Grease a sheet of baking parchment and put it on a tray. Crush the pistachios in a pestle and mortar – you want this lumpy, not a fine powder.
- Heat a little of the sugar on a gentle heat in a pan once it melts add a little more and move the pan around to help it melt – Do not use a spoon to stir it. Continue until all the sugar has melted and it turns a lovely brown caramel colour.
- Add the pistachios and pour out onto the baking parchment. Don’t worry if it’s not all smooth you will be smashing it up once it has set. Please be aware this is very hot and sticky so don’t touch it.
- Once it has cooled and set hard, smash it into chunks by placing it in a bag and smashing it with a rolling pin.
Prepare Parfait:
- Line a 450 g loaf tin with a double layer of cling film, leaving a bit of overhang. Put the egg yolks, 50g caster sugar and the seeds from the vanilla pod in a large bowl, then whisk with an electric mixer or a balloon whisk until thick and pale.
- In another bowl whip the cream to soft peaks and fold it gently into the egg yolk mixture using a balloon whisk. Whisk the egg whites in another bowl with clean beaters or a clean balloon whisk until very stiff, then gently fold them through the creamy yolk mixture with the whisk.
- Gently fold through the broken pistachio praline, pour it into the tin and cover lightly with the overhanging cling film and freeze for around 8 hours.
- When ready to serve, remove the parfait from the freezer and leave to soften for a few minutes. Unwrap the cling film on top and use it to lift the parfait from the tin.
- Invert onto a serving platter, then peel off the cling film. Dip a palette knife in a mug of just-boiled water to warm, wipe dry, then use the flat of the knife to smooth away the marks from the cling film Leave for 10 minutes to soften, then slice.
- Serve scattered with fresh raspberries, extra pistachios, and the raspberry sauce.
Prepare Raspberry sauce:
- Put the 100 g sugar in a saucepan with a splash of water and heat very gently until the sugar has dissolved.
- Bring the mixture up to the boil and bubble for 5-10 minutes until it has reduced and become syrupy. Stir in the raspberries and cook for a few minutes until the berries have almost completely broken down.
- Add a squeeze of lemon juice. Remove the pan from the heat, then push the raspberry syrup through a sieve into a mixing bowl (discard the seeds).
- Set aside to cool completely.
Post Your Comments