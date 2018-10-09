Beauty

Gentle Aloe Vera Moisturizer For Dry Skin

Oct 9, 2018, 03:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
Aloe-Vera

You Will Need

  • 1 cup aloe vera gel (use store-bought gel or scoop out the gel from an aloe leaf)
  • 12 tablespoons beeswax
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • ¼ cup almond oil
  • 10 drops essential oil(s) (pick any from the oils mentioned in the above recipes)

Method

  • Melt the beeswax, coconut, and almond oils in a double boiler.
  • Pour the oils into a blender and let the mixture cool down.
  • Add the essential oils and the aloe vera gel. Blend until you get a creamy texture.
  • Store the mixture a glass jar. You can even store it in the refrigerator.

Why This Works

  • Aloe vera soothes your skin and reduces inflammation (itches and dry patches). Beeswax heals your skin and keeps it moisturized, and essential oils prevent infection and help in healing your skin.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 19, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong? Actress Ayesha Takia looks Unrecognizable: Video

harisree-ashokan's-daughter-wedding
May 7, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

See the reason why wedding video of Harisree Asokan’s daughter is trending after 3 years: Video

Feb 16, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

These are something interesting to be known about the overnight internet sensation sexy wink girl Priya Varrier

Jan 28, 2018, 11:49 pm IST

Now its Vaginal whitening trending after penis whitening went viral in Philippines

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close