Gentle Aloe Vera Moisturizer For Dry Skin

You Will Need

1 cup aloe vera gel (use store-bought gel or scoop out the gel from an aloe leaf)

12 tablespoons beeswax

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup almond oil

10 drops essential oil(s) (pick any from the oils mentioned in the above recipes)

Method

Melt the beeswax, coconut, and almond oils in a double boiler.

Pour the oils into a blender and let the mixture cool down.

Add the essential oils and the aloe vera gel. Blend until you get a creamy texture.

Store the mixture a glass jar. You can even store it in the refrigerator.

Why This Works