Gowri Khan reveals what she hates in husband Shah Rukh Khan

The star wife, who is now a successful desginer and also the co-owner of Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, has been a person of admiration for decades.

The couple have been married for 17 years and have three children –Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Gauri Khan had revealed the one thing that she hates about her husband and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“He spoils the kids rotten! It’s because he lost his parents at a very early age and always feels the need to pamper his own because he didn’t get it as much. He wants to give them all the happiness in the world because of which, sometimes he goes overboard which is such a headache for me. All I end up doing is sit on the side and complain, but he doesn’t listen,” – Gauri had told the designer duo.

Gauri had said that people always ask her about Shah Rukh Khan, whenever and whoever she interacts with. While, she understands that he is a superstar, and people are interested in him, his life, his family, his movies, etc, but it gets overwhelming after a point.