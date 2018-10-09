Hollywood Actor Will Smith wants to do this with Aishwarya Rai

US actor Will Smith expressed his desire to do a film with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago, NDTV reported.

The Hollywood star, who was in a conversation with actor-musician Farhan Akhtar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also spoke about having a Bollywood dance sequence on his bucket list.

“One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her,” Will Smith said at the event.

Of course Farhan Akhtar made the wisest use of the opportunity and taught Will Smith some bhangra steps. Farhan also shared a video of them doing the signature bhangra step and the Men In Black actor seems to be acing it.