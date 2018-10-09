Homemade Banana Face Pack

Everyone has days when they wake up to dull, lifeless skin. Everyone’s dream is to look perfect.

Here are some easy ways To Get Instant Fairness:

Banana Face Pack For Instant Fairness

You Will Need

1 Ripe Banana

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Honey

Towel

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Treatment Time: 15 minutes

Treatment

Blend all the ingredients together until you get a smooth mixture.

Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat dry with a towel.

Apply the banana mixture onto your skin and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and pat dry. Use this Twice a week.

Bananas are packed with vitamin A, B, and E. It is also an abundant source of the mineral Potassium. These nutrients help even out rough skin while also lessening the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. It improves skin elasticity while lightening it and preventing aging. The vitamin E content helps prevent oxidative damage while also building your skin’s defense against the harmful rays of the Sun.