Mass Promotion in UP Police Department after ongoing Protests

In wake of the ongoing protests by the Uttar Pradesh Police over promotions, the state government has decided to promote as many as 25,091 personnel from Constable to the post of Head Constable.

According to reports, UP DGP O P Singh has released the order in regard to the promotions, which will include personnel from batches starting 1975 to 2004.

According to the DGP office, this is the biggest mass promotion in the history of the state. Earlier in 2016, 8,762 Constables had been promoted as Head Constables while in 2017, 5,030 Constables had been elevated to the higher post.

A report cited Singh saying that the largest number of non-gazetted policemen have got promotions in the year 2108. In 2016, 15,803 such officials were promoted while in 2017, 8,910 non-gazetted policemen enjoyed elevation. In 2018, the number rose to 36,062 which include 2,197 who have been promoted as Inspector and 7,600 as Head Constables.