#MeToo in Mollywood: Casting Director Tess Joseph targets MLA and Actor Mukesh

Casting Director Tess Joseph came up with 'MeToo campaign' allegation in Mollywood industry. Tess accused Actor and MLA Mukesh of Sexual Harassment. 

Oct 9, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Casting Director Tess Joseph came up with ‘MeToo campaign’ allegation in Mollywood industry. Tess accused Mollywood Actor and MLA Mukesh of Sexual Harassment.

She wrote about the 20-year-old incident on her official Twitter page, See Post;

I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek.

Following the allegation actor, Mukesh came up with the explanation on Asianet news channel through a phone call.  He says he doesn’t remember anything about the incident.

