Monalisa looks stunning in her new desi avatar: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 05:34 pm IST
Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her glamorous look. Dressed in a teal green suit paired with an embroidered dupatta, the diva completed her look with statement golden earrings, a statement ring and matching bangles. To amp up the look, the gorgeous actor kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses open, which accentuated her glowing skin and sexy collar bones.

??… #lovelyday #lovemylook #lovemyself #onset #nazar #shootlife #workmode Styled by: @ziaa_rrish ? Makeup: @anilsingh21011

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on


Recently, the actor mesmerised one and all at Star Parivaar Awards 2018 with her exemplary style.

