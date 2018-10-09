Music Director Gopi Sundar Caught in Sexual Harrasment Allegations

The ‘Me Too’ campaign which started in Hollywood slowly made its presence felt even in Bollywood and now seems to have found its way into Mollywood as well. After Casting director Tess Joseph made the allegations against Actor turned politician, MLA Mukesh from Kerala, Music director Gopi Sundar has now been caught in a sexual harassment allegation.

The Twitter handle ‘India Protests’ on Tuesday shared messages from an anonymous female singer about her unpleasant encounters with Gopi Sundar. Check out the message.

So #TimesUp for Gopi Sundar or Gopi Sunder!! The "big shot music director from the south" as the victim describes, against whom nobody dares to talk. The victim has demanded anonymity. Why? Because our system doesn't have the guts to face the truth. #MeTooIndia #MeToo pic.twitter.com/NILAMhlmnf — India Protests (@protestingindia) October 9, 2018

In her account, the singer revealed that as a teenager she was once approached by the musician for work in a film. Gopi Sundar diverted their conversations and managed to make it about personal things and said he wanted to have a relationship with her.

On another occasion, Sundar told the victim that he was masturbating, and asked whether she watched adult movies. The victim said: “I didn’t even know what is the meaning of masturbating then.”

When the victim was in college, Sundar asked her if she was still a virgin and even asked her for a b*****b.

On another occasion, Gopi asked her if she is still a virgin. He said that she will be given an opportunity to sing in his film but first she will have to come to his house where they will plan it together.