Navratri Special Recipe : Potato Corn Burgers

Patties made from potatoes, corn, leeks, celery, jalapenos, feta cheese are dipped in a creamy batter, coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried.

Key Ingredients:

Ingredients Of Potato Corn Burgers

4 Tbsp Olive oil

1/2 Leek

1/3 Cup Celery, chopped

1/2 Onion, chopped

1 Cup Corn kernels (frozen)

Few sprigs Thyme

Few Coriander leaves

2 Large Potatoes (peeled), roasted

5-6 Pieces Jalapenos (pickled)

1 tsp Garlic chives, chopped

75 Gram Feta cheese

1 Tbsp Corn flour

2 Tbsp Milk

1 Cup Bread crumbs

4-5 Tbsp Oil (for frying)

1 Tomato

1 Lettuce leaf

Few Gherkins

3-4 Tomatoes

How to Make Potato Corn Burgers

1.Heat up 2 tbsp of olive oil in a hot pan; add the onions, leeks, celery and the corn and season with salt and thyme and sauté for 5 minutes

2.Peel the cooked potatoes, grate or mash the potatoes in a bowl.

3.Mix the potatoes with the corn, onion, leeks, celery.

4.Add the jalapenos, a large handful of coriander and crumble the feta cheese into the mixture.

5.Mix all the ingredients really well and season to taste.

6.Let the mixture rest in the fridge for a few minutes.

7.Mix some corn flour and milk to make a light batter.

8.Put the bread crumbs in a plate.

9.Shape the burger patties into with a cutter or mould.

10.Dip the patty in the batter and cover with breadcrumbs.

11.Heat up 2 tbsp oil in pan and shallow fry until nice and brown.

12.Slice up some tomatoes and put it in a lettuce leaf for the garnish along with some gherkins.

13.Heat the buns in the oven.

14.Put the lettuce, tomatoes and gherkins inside the bun along with the patty and serve with chips on the side.