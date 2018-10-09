Navya Naveli and Khushi Kapoor spotted together in a party time: See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the Khushi Kapoor spotted hanging out with the who’s who of the film industry at parties. A lovely picture of the girls – Navya and Khushi — was shared by fashion designer Prabal Gurung from a party with the caption, “Beauty & the beasts. Love you both tho N&K xPG.”

View this post on Instagram My beauty ???? @khushi05k A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor / Khushi Kapoor (@janhviandkhushi) on Oct 8, 2018 at 7:18am PDT



Navya looked gorgeous in a white backless number at the do. Prabal went on to share a beautiful picture of her and captioned it, “Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we’ve ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG.”



Another picture from the same party had confirmed the presence of Gauri Khan too along with filmmaker Karan Johar. The star wife looked glamourous in a white gown which she had accessorised with minimal diamond jewellery. The star wife had shared a selfie with Karan, designer Prabal and Natasha Poonawalla along with the caption, “One of those nights… @karanjohar @[email protected]”