Odiyan Trailer Release Date Announced and You Will Be Thrilled to Know this!

The most anticipated film of Mollywood industry, starring Odiyan is approaching its final stages. The Mohanlal film is expected to be the second film from the industry to enter 100 crore club, after PuliMurugan’s grand success. People can’t wait to watch the film and now to allay the excitement and curiosity of fans, the trailer of the film will be released on October 11, which is the day after tomorrow.

The trailer will be released along with the film Kayamkulam Kochunni, a Nivin Pauly starrer in which Mohanlal plays a cameo. It has been mentioned that the trailer will be officially released through the Facebook page of Mohanlal.

Odiyan, all set to be released on December 14, in all probability will see the highest number of screens for a movie. It is expected to release on over 400 screens in Kerala alone. Actors like Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj with a pan south Indian appeal, along with Mohanlal would help the film to get more screens in other states.