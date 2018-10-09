Original Tall Boy Hyundai Santro is Here. Bookings Open!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd today relaunched the original tall boy Hyundai Santro, four years after it phased out its most popular car. Unlike the first-gen Santro, the new model isn’t exactly introducing a whole new design philosophy to the market. We have seen the tallboy design being used before, but unlike many older designs, this does not look that tall at first glance.

The interiors are a beige and black affair across all variants. The highlight for this new car is 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/Mirror Link. The system also gets an Android only iBlue smartphone app as well as a voice recognition system.

The top-of-the-line variants will get body coloured door handles, rear-air con vents, rear parking sensors with camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted audio controls and remote fuel lid opener.

Hyundai claims the all-new platform that underpins the Santro makes it structurally safe. While a crash test will give us a proper idea, Hyundai is offering the Santro with ABS+EBD and a driver-side airbag as standard for that peace of mind. Online bookings for the 2018 Hyundai Santro start Wednesday at ? 11,000 for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer. The new Santro, which will sit between the Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10, is expected to be priced between ? 3.5 lakh and ? 4.5 lakh.