Pakistan successfully test fired ‘Nuke-Capable’ Ghauri Missile System

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful Training Launch of the Ghauri Missile System, that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kilometers.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

The launch was witnessed by Army Strategic Forces Command Commander Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces. The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime, said the military statement.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their appreciation.