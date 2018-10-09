Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from Google may launch in India Soon

Ahead of the Made By Google 2018 event in which Google is expected to unveil the new Google Pixel 3 smartphones, a Google Pixel Slate detachable Chrome OS tablet, and the Google Home Hub smart display, a new report from MySmartPrice states that Google has set a date for a dedicated media event in India.

The Made By Google 2018 event will take place in New York, Paris, London, and Berlin in less than 12 hours at the time of publication. However, MySmartPrice claims to have obtained information that has led them to believe that Google will hold a separate media event to launch the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL in India. The Indian media event is reportedly set to occur on October 22.

The pricing and availability information for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is not known at this time. It is also unclear if any of the other Google products will be unveiled at the event, though we’re doubtful that Google would unveil the Pixel Slate in India given the poor sales of Chromebooks in the Indian market.

The high price of Google Pixel smartphones has resulted in poor sales of the Pixel devices in India. A report from earlier this year claimed that Google would be launching a mid-range Pixel device in India.