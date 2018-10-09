Latest NewsSports

Sachin Tendulkar Attends Air Force Day Parade as ‘Group Captain’

The parade was attended by India’s Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with other serving and retired officers of the Indian Air Force.

Oct 9, 2018, 09:56 am IST
Enjoying his post-retirement life. legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebrations of the Air Force Day at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Monday. The parade was attended by India’s Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with other serving and retired officers of the Indian Air Force.

Many well-renowned people and other dignitaries were also present at the celebratory event. However, the most notable attendee among all was the former India cricketer and honourary ‘Group Captain’ – Sachin Tendulkar. Touted among one of the most powerful and best air force in the world – the Indian Air Force celebrated their 86th anniversary. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet on their official account, Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was present on the occasion to witness the Air Force Day parade. “Group Captain @sachin_rt arrives at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad to witness the #AirForceDay Parade,” PIB tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished the IAF on the occasion.

