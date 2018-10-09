celebrities

Samantha Akkineni dons in Yellow saree: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Less than a minute
Samantha-Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni’s has a massive fan following on Instagram. Every now and then her posts gains a lot of attention.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are one of the most popular couples in the South and their online PDA never fails to make hearts flutter.

The couple is currently in Europe and has been enjoying a romantic holiday with each other.

She donned the bright yellow coloured saree and looks absolutely beautiful in her attire. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. The fans just can’t get enough off this south actor’s beauty. She attended a grand opening of Big C in Madurai. She has even shared her photographs on her Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thankyou for the love Madurai ???? #bigCnowinMadurai

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vintage love ? @ysl earrings #loverofeverythingvintage @jukalker

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Tags

Related Articles

Tapsee-Pannu-Birthday
Aug 1, 2018, 11:37 am IST

Rare and Unseen Photos Of Birthday Girl Tapsee Pannu

Sep 18, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga Challenge to Shah Rukh Khan: See Video

Nayanthara
Aug 27, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Nayanthara with a mysterious man, pics went viral

Apr 27, 2018, 09:51 pm IST

Actor Prabhas reveals his secret crush on this Bollywood actress

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close