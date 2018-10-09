Samantha Akkineni dons in Yellow saree: See Pics

Samantha Akkineni’s has a massive fan following on Instagram. Every now and then her posts gains a lot of attention.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are one of the most popular couples in the South and their online PDA never fails to make hearts flutter.

The couple is currently in Europe and has been enjoying a romantic holiday with each other.

She donned the bright yellow coloured saree and looks absolutely beautiful in her attire. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. The fans just can’t get enough off this south actor’s beauty. She attended a grand opening of Big C in Madurai. She has even shared her photographs on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram Thankyou for the love Madurai ???? #bigCnowinMadurai A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 7, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT