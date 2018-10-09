Sex Scandal: Editor of Tamil magazine ‘Nakkeeran’ arrested

Tamil magazine Nakkeeran’s editor RR Gopal was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday after a complaint from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office, reported ANI. He was taken into custody from the airport when he was on his way to Pune, Nakkeeran reported.

“He was arrested by a deputy commissioner rank official from Adyar,” an unidentified police officer told The Indian Express. “We will reveal other details later.” Gopal is being charged with sedition, the daily reported citing sources close to the journalist.

The Raj Bhavan complained against the magazine’s reporting on the alleged sex scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University.

A senior faculty member of the university was arrested in April for allegedly luring students to provide sexual favours to senior varsity officials. V Murugan, an assistant professor, was accused of working with Devanga Arts College professor Nirmala Devi to lure young women