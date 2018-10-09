Stree actress Flora Saini alleges producer Gaurang Doshi of sexual harassment with proofs

Actor Flora Saini, who played the ghost in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, has shared her own #MeToo story as the movement gathers momentum in India with powerful men being accused of sexual harassment and worse.

Sharing a photo in which she has visible injuries on her face, Flora wrote, “That’s me.. Valentine’s day 2007 beaten up by a known producer “Gaurang Doshi’ who I loved n was dating then .. this was the last of the one year abuse I took..came out with a fractured jaw n a scarred soul for life..” The Stree actor wrote that she spoke up about the producer but in vain, “I realised me talking about it ,that time, jus went against me ,cos he was the powerful one n nobody wanted to believe some girl who was relatively new in the industry, it was his word against mine ,and of course, his word mattered.” Doshi has produced films such as Aankhen, Deewar and Sandstorm.

She goes on to say that speaking about it affected her career too. “He threatened me that he will make sure I never work in the industry again n much more.. n he did his best to make me believe it too.. I was replaced in films, people didn’t quiet wanna even meet me or let me audition. I thot I made a mistake, I shud have jus kept quiet ..I wanted to runaway, hide n be somewhere where people didn’t look at me with judging eyes n cud only jus give me work.. n not judge me by the abuse I suffered at the hands of gaurang doshi with no fault of mine.”

She claimed she was not the only one who went through this abuse, “N mind u there were girls after me who were made to suffer the same way by the same man , they called me for help but weren’t brave enuf to even come out n speak for themselves.”

Applauding the women who are naming the men who harassed them in the past and are harbingers of India’s #MeToo movement, Flora wrote, “This note is for all the people who have chosen to speak who are standing up against anybody who has done them wrong, no matter how powerful or renowned ..it’s takes guts.. a lot of guts.. the abuser forgets, but the abused carries the baggage forever.. u guys make me so proud to b a woman in this industry today where our voice is being heard where people are not judging us for speaking out against an abuser.. they r actually coming together to make the work space safe for us even more.. to all the people who are standing up to talk n all those who standing up to support..”

“My life after this incident hasn’t been the same n has changed me in ways that I can’t ever repair ..

But one thing I’ve known, believed n lived as a proof is that God alone controls ur destiny n no man can ever challenge him. Live ur truth, wear it like armour n don’t let anybody make u feel small.. u are not alone this time,” she revealed.