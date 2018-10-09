Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone's new picture is breaking the internet like storms: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 04:23 pm IST
Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting the much-talked-about season of popular reality show Splitsvilla and keeps sharing some sexy and hot photos from the sets on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Her latest photo is so cute that you would want to see it again and again. In the photo, which has taken social media by storm, we see Sunny Leone posing in a mirror photo. The cute and adorable expressions made by the Baby Doll of Bollywood are to die for!

 

Cancelling my today’s shoot…Kaleen Bhaiya ne bulaya hai! #KaleenBhaiya

