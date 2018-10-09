Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Tamil Nadu Court sets Nakkeeran editor RR Gopal free

The court has judged well,” said Gopal after a request for his judicial custody was turned down by the court.

Oct 9, 2018, 05:34 pm IST
A local court in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Tuesday refused to send Tamil magazine Nakkeeran’s editor RR Gopal to jail after he was arrested for allegedly publishing a defamatory article against Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, news agency ANI reported.

Gopal was arrested at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune after Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint against the senior journalist.

“It’s a victory. It’s a slap on Raj Bhavan. It’s also for spineless Tamil Nadu govt which acted upon governor’s wish. The court has judged well,” said Gopal after a request for his judicial custody was turned down by the court.

Police sources said Gopal was booked under section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or on charges of preventing the president and governor from discharging their duties.

