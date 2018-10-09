The All New Honda CR-V is Here. All You Need to Know

Honda has launched the all-new fifth generation Honda CR-V in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The SUV gets a diesel engine option for the first time. The new model claims to offer the roomiest CR-V cabin ever and a seven-seat configuration in the diesel variant with air-conditioning for both the second and the third-row seating.

Speaking of engines, the fifth-gen CR-V can be had with a 2.0-litre 154PS/189Nm unit, which was one of the two engine options available earlier, and a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 120PS and 300Nm.

This time around, Honda is offering the CR-V with automatic transmission options only. And while the diesel engine is paired with a 9-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission, the petrol is coupled with a CVT. Like its predecessor, the new CR-V is also available with 4WD option, but it is limited to diesel variants only.

As for the interior, the 2018 Honda CR-V features premium accents and leather seating. The SUV features a colour seven-inch multi-information display with driver attention monitor, torque distribution display and more. The vehicle also gets a sleek seven-inch touchscreen display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms.

Honda CR-V prices start at Rs. 28.15 lakh for petrol and goes upto Rs. 28.15 lakh. The prices of CR-V diesel variants start at Rs. 30.65 lakh and the top-end diesel is priced at Rs. 32.75 lakh. Honda CR-V is available in 3 variants .