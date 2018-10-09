Latest Newscelebrities

These are the Indian actors who were not born Hindu, but they follow Hinduism – See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 10:10 pm IST
Salman Khan: 

Bollywood film actor Salman Khan respects all religions. He is a Muslim but all Hindu festivals are celebrated in his house and he also joins them, and there is also a big temple in his house.

Saif Ali Khan: 

Bollywood film actor Saif Ali Khan married to actress Kareena Kapoor. He also goes to temple several times a year.

Aamir Khan:

Aamir Khan was born in the Muslim family, He goes to the temple often with his family.

Soha Ali Khan:

Bollywood film actress Soha Ali Khan is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.  Soha Ali Khan married to film actor Kunal Khemu. Let me Tell you that Soha Ali Khan goes to the temple several times in a month.

 

