“This is My Story, Not Your Politics” Tess Joseph Says About her #Me Too Revelations on Mukesh

The ‘Me Too’ campaign which started in Hollywood slowly made its presence felt even in Bollywood and now seems to have found its way into Mollywood as well. Casting director Tess Joseph is the latest one to have made the allegations against Actor turned politician, MLA Mukesh from Kerala. But once she had made her revelation, this was used by the opposition parties who were waiting for a chance to launch into the CPI(M) MLA. Now Tess herself has come out saying that her life is not for others to play politics.

“A lot has happened since this morning, and I would like to share a statement on why I shared my story and what Is happening. requesting media houses and journalists to use this” she captioned her long text that she posted on Twitter. Take a look at her post.

A lot has happened since this morning, and I would like to share a statement on why I shared my story and what Is happening. requesting media houses and journalists to use this #metooinindia #timesup pic.twitter.com/vcuGy1Z2oo — Tess Joseph (@Tesselmania) October 9, 2018

