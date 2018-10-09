Latest Newscelebrities

This is the whooping box office collection of Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga ‘

Oct 9, 2018, 05:19 pm IST
Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as the lead pair, saw a significant growth in its collections on Sunday as it added Rs 4.35 crore more to its kitty. After an impressive 10-day run at the box-office, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 71.70 crore. In comparison to how the film fared at the box-office in the first week, its performance in the second week has been rather weak. The new releases, AndhaDhun and Venom, made a dent in its business.

Earlier, Sui Dhaaga opened on a decent note by collecting Rs 8.30 crore on its Day 1. It witnessed a sizeable growth in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday and earned Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 16.05 crore respectively. In weekdays too, the film managed to hold its own. In fact, on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, it minted a handsome Rs 11.75 crore.

