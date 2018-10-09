Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Veteran Kurt Angle Announce return to WWE in Style: Video

He is back, but not as the GM, but one thing for sure is that Kurt Angle is going to participate in the World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

Oct 9, 2018, 01:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kurt Angle is going to wrestle and this is a big news for WWE fans who love him to bits. The WWE veteran came into the ring in an unusual mask outfit, no one could guess who it was taking on Baron Corbin. The Conquistador aka Kurt Angle was literally toying around with Corbin. The Conquistador initially slid under the ropes and left the battle royal early while Corbin laid out all of the indie wrestlers who WWE was able to call in for the angle. Kurt Angle was chilling at ringside until the final man was eliminated before he got back in the ring.

He is back, but not as the GM, but one thing for sure is that Kurt Angle is going to participate in the World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 13, 2017, 08:35 am IST

Flash Mob protest: Nine arrested for threatening lead social activist

Sep 12, 2018, 08:52 pm IST

Arun Jaitley Slams Reports of Absconding tycoon Vijay Mallya Met Him

Smriti
Mar 1, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi 2.0 for debates with any BJP leaders

capital-punishment-rape-children-12-years
Feb 27, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Shocking ! 3 year old girl raped,accused arrested

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close