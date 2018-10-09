Veteran Kurt Angle Announce return to WWE in Style: Video

Kurt Angle is going to wrestle and this is a big news for WWE fans who love him to bits. The WWE veteran came into the ring in an unusual mask outfit, no one could guess who it was taking on Baron Corbin. The Conquistador aka Kurt Angle was literally toying around with Corbin. The Conquistador initially slid under the ropes and left the battle royal early while Corbin laid out all of the indie wrestlers who WWE was able to call in for the angle. Kurt Angle was chilling at ringside until the final man was eliminated before he got back in the ring.

He is back, but not as the GM, but one thing for sure is that Kurt Angle is going to participate in the World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.