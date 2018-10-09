Latest Newscelebrities

Virat and Anushka were snapped at the airport and looking stunning: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 04:46 pm IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were snapped at the airport and the two were the sight to sore eyes.

Dressed head to toe in a single colour outfit Anushka Sharma looked stunning and Virat Kohli who decided to keep it casual in a white Tee and black lower. The two were in totally different moods in terms of their attire but complemented each other none the less. Both Anushka and Virat Kohli completed their look with the dark sunnies. They further carried a bag and it is impossible to ignore their effortless chemistry.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#anushkasharma ?? #viratkohli #airportdiaries @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#viratkohli #AnushkaSharma ?? go to Hyderabad @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

