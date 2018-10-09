Latest Newscelebrities

Won’t work with Vikas Bahl if he found guilty says, Hrithik Roshan

Oct 9, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
After Tanushree Dutta revealed the unfateful incident with Nana Patekar, many females have come forward to share their stories. Lately, Kangana Ranaut has revealed that director Vikas Bahl would bury his face in his neck.

Apart from her, another actress said that he had sexually harassed her in a room.

Amidst these allegations, Hrithik Roshan, the lead actor of Super 30 expressed in his social media post that it is impossible to work with the director of the film, Bahl if he is found guilty. In his tweet, Roshan requested Super 30 producers to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand.

He added that offenders should be punished and exploiters should be empowered.

