Maoists’ Threatening Letter To Female Political Leader

Oct 10, 2018, 09:03 am IST
Maoists threaten political leader

A political leader received a threatening letter from the Maoists demanding that she change her was.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Paderu Giddi Eswari was threatened by the Maoists.

In the letter, the Maoists’ stated that Araku MLA Sarveshwara Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma were sentenced to tribal harassment as they both favoured bauxite excavation.

Giddi Eswari too was threatened with the same sentence “if she does not change her ways”.

The Maoists group accused Eswari of accepting Rs 20 crore from TDP and changing her party. They suggested the MLA fight against bauxite excavation and to distribute the money to the people within two months of time.

