Will Congress Overthrow BJP In The Assembly Elections?

Who will win in the upcoming Assembly elections in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Telangana? Is it Congress or is it the BJP?

As per the latest opinion polls, the BJP is predicted to lose 2 states to Congress- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

And the party is expected to hold its power in Madhya Pradesh- a state where it has been ruling for 3 years straight. While in Telangana, TRS is predicted to win.

See opinion polls of the 4 states:

If the Congress wins in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh it will be a huge boost to the party in stopping the BJP from gaining power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.