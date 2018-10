A worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand has stuck gold, rather diamond, when he found the one worth at least Rs 1.5 crore (approximately Dh742,000) on his plot.

Motilal Prajapati had bought a 25 sqft plot on lease in the diamond mining area of Patna and found the diamond on the land, Hindustan Times reported.

The diamond is estimated to weigh 42.59 carat. It will soon be put for auction after the state assembly elections in November and might fetch him a higher price.