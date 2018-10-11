Latest Newscelebrities

Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely gorgeous in her black gown: See Pics

Oct 11, 2018, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

TV actress Divyanka took to her official Instagram account to post this photo, the fans started showering love and praises calling her the epitome of beauty. No doubt, the attire is absolutely dreamy and her elegant body language is adding all the drama to it. In just a span of 3 hours, the photo has collected 115,677 likes.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bright sunny mornings and hearty conversations. #MondayMorningsBeLike

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#RedAlert

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Related Articles

Aug 22, 2018, 05:38 pm IST

Young Girl Hits an Old Woman With Her SUV, Drags Her Along For 300 metres!

Sunny-leone-said-this-to-mother
May 13, 2018, 01:08 pm IST

Before stepping into the porn industry, Sunny Leone said this to her mother…!

Queen actress Sania
Mar 14, 2018, 11:31 am IST

‘Queen’ Fame Saniya turns emotional on Facebook Abusive Comments

accident
Jun 21, 2018, 08:17 pm IST

15 killed and five injured sand carrying vehicle hits the jeep in M.P.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close