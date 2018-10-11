Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely gorgeous in her black gown: See Pics

TV actress Divyanka took to her official Instagram account to post this photo, the fans started showering love and praises calling her the epitome of beauty. No doubt, the attire is absolutely dreamy and her elegant body language is adding all the drama to it. In just a span of 3 hours, the photo has collected 115,677 likes.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Bright sunny mornings and hearty conversations. #MondayMorningsBeLike A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Sep 30, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT