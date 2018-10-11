Homemade Honey And Sugar Foot Scrub

You Will Need
- 1 cup bath salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar (coarse)
- 2 tablespoons raw honey
- 7-8 drops lemon essential oil
- 1 cup olive or coconut oil
Method
- Mix the sugar and bath salt in a bowl and add the olive/coconut oil to it.
- Add honey and mix well.
- Add the essential oil at the end so that it is evenly distributed.
- Apply the scrub to your feet and massage for 15 minutes.
- Leave it on for some time (a few minutes) and then wash it off.
How It Works
- The smell of lemon is very rejuvenating, and the scrub feels great on the feet. Honey works wonders in making your feet skin softer than ever.
