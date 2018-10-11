Beauty

Homemade Honey And Sugar Foot Scrub

Oct 11, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
You Will Need

  • 1 cup bath salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar (coarse)
  • 2 tablespoons raw honey
  • 7-8 drops lemon essential oil
  • 1 cup olive or coconut oil

Method

  • Mix the sugar and bath salt in a bowl and add the olive/coconut oil to it.
  • Add honey and mix well.
  • Add the essential oil at the end so that it is evenly distributed.
  • Apply the scrub to your feet and massage for 15 minutes.
  • Leave it on for some time (a few minutes) and then wash it off.

How It Works

  • The smell of lemon is very rejuvenating, and the scrub feels great on the feet. Honey works wonders in making your feet skin softer than ever.

