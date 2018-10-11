Indian Air Force chopper force-landed in Arunachal

An Indian Air Force chopper, which was on a routine mission, had to force-land in the west of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

According to ANI, the Mi-17 helicopter force-landed west of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh this afternoon. There were 16 people onboard the chopper, who are completely safe, the IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine mission from Jorhat, Assam to Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh when it force-landed this afternoon, the IAF said.

The chopper has to force-land after it lost total communication from its base, the IAF said. The IAF also said that the landing was made due to the bad weather. The chopper was flying from Jorhat, Assam to Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

In April, one Mi-17 helicopter crashed during landing near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.