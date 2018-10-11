Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Air Force chopper force-landed in Arunachal

The helicopter was on a routine mission from Jorhat, Assam to Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh when it force-landed this afternoon, the IAF said.

Oct 11, 2018, 06:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

An Indian Air Force chopper, which was on a routine mission, had to force-land in the west of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

According to ANI, the Mi-17 helicopter force-landed west of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh this afternoon. There were 16 people onboard the chopper, who are completely safe, the IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine mission from Jorhat, Assam to Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh when it force-landed this afternoon, the IAF said.

The chopper has to force-land after it lost total communication from its base, the IAF said. The IAF also said that the landing was made due to the bad weather. The chopper was flying from Jorhat, Assam to Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

In April, one Mi-17 helicopter crashed during landing near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 27, 2017, 05:23 pm IST

Little known superhero ‘The Tick’ pokes fun at his superhero friends

May 25, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

Private oil companies support Excise Duty cut on Petrol, Diesel.

Nov 27, 2017, 05:33 pm IST

Voter Id cards found in Garbage disposal area!!!!

Sep 24, 2018, 09:32 am IST

BJP Kerala State General Secretary- M.T Ramesh’s Car Attacked

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close