Nargis Fakhri’s new sizzling beach pics is breaking the internet: See Pics

Oct 11, 2018, 11:44 pm IST
Nargis is known for her films like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Housefull 3, Banjo and has always been one of the most attractive actresses in Bollywood. Having started her career in 2011 with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Nargis left Bollywood following her break-up with Uday Chopra however, the actress had stated how that wasn’t the reason.

But later, Nargis was seen in a relationship with American music director Matt Alonzo and the two have shared amazing chemistry. Their pictures together at her home in California always go viral on the internet.

Nargis Fakhri recently shared a picture from the beach and is now breaking the internet like storm.

Let'ss have a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dreaming. • • • #beach #fun #missing #live #laugh #love #life #adventures #journey #whatif #where #explore #alive #travel

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer fun Summer sun. #fun #sun #live #life #italy #travel #food #love #photocredit @mattalonzo #babyboo #bae

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

