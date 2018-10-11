Police filed Complaint against Nana Patekar, 3 Others in Tanushree Dutta Sexual Harassment Case

The Oshiwara Police Station has booked actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, film producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang for sexually harassing an actor on the sets of a movie in 2008. Actor Tanushree Dutta had filed a sexual harassment complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Monday, following which notices were issued to the accused.

A police official revealed that the case was registered against the four after Tanushree filed a formal complaint at the police station, accusing Nana of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008.

“We have registered a case against Patekar and others under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)of IPC,” Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Manojkumar Sharma told PTI.

So far no arrest has been made in the case, and as per the official, the investigation into the matter is going on and enquiries are being made about the incident.

Another official revealed that Tanushree, wearing a burkha, had reached the police station in the evening to record her statement regarding the case, and the police registered the offence around midnight.

Tanushree had in her complaint alleged that Nana misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn Okay Pleassss while they were shooting for a song, which he was not a part of, and that even though she complained, nobody came to her rescue or paid heed. She said she walked off the sets of the movie after she complained to the producer, who did nothing about it.