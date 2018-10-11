Sundar Singh Gurjar Wins silver Medal for India in Asian Para Games 2018

Indian javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar won a silver medal in the men’s F46 category of the Asian Para Games where two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia finished fourth on Thursday. In the same event, Rinku picked up a bronze medal to make it an India-dominated podium. The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

With this medal, India’s medals tally has swelled to 40 – that includes 7 golds, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals. India are presently at the ninth spot in the table.

India also logged a bronze in the men’s 400m T13 category with Avnil Kumar claiming the third position. The T13 classification deals with visual impairment.

In the javelin throw, Gurjar notched up his silver with an effort of 61.33m in his fifth attempt. Gurjar trained for 22 days in Finland before the Games, an exercise that was backed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).