Some nearly naked celebrity red-carpet appearances can never be forgotten – for all the right reasons. Hollywood divas who never fail to make a faux-pax in fashion, are actually pros at it. They wear sheer dresses with such perfection that even a nip-slip seems invalid. These nearly-naked dresses are not only eye-catchy but also take fashion to a next level.

Rihanna

Amber Rose

Jennifer Lopez

Katy Perry

Madonna

Courtney Love

Beyonce