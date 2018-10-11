Recipe

Tomato Bhurta: Recipe

Oct 11, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
Tomato Bharta

Ingredients of Tomato Bhurta

  • 150 gm roasted tomato
  • salt as required
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 100 gm onion
  • 2 1/2 tablespoon mustard oil
  • 1/4 bunch coriander leaves
  • green chillies as required
  • 1/2 teaspoon powdered Kashmiri red chilli

How to make Tomato Bhurta

Step 1
To prepare this side dish recipe, roast the tomatoes. Once done, cool and peel off the black skin. Chop the roasted tomatoes and other ingredients.

Step 2
Now, put a wok over medium flame and heat mustard oil in it to a smoking point. Add chopped onion, garlic, green chillies along with Kashmiri chilli powder. Saute well.

Step 3
Then, add the chopped tomatoes, salt and cook until mushy. Check the final seasoning.

Step 4
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with chapati or rice.

