Tomato Bhurta: Recipe

Ingredients of Tomato Bhurta
- 150 gm roasted tomato
- salt as required
- 6 cloves garlic
- 100 gm onion
- 2 1/2 tablespoon mustard oil
- 1/4 bunch coriander leaves
- green chillies as required
- 1/2 teaspoon powdered Kashmiri red chilli
How to make Tomato Bhurta
Step 1
To prepare this side dish recipe, roast the tomatoes. Once done, cool and peel off the black skin. Chop the roasted tomatoes and other ingredients.
Step 2
Now, put a wok over medium flame and heat mustard oil in it to a smoking point. Add chopped onion, garlic, green chillies along with Kashmiri chilli powder. Saute well.
Step 3
Then, add the chopped tomatoes, salt and cook until mushy. Check the final seasoning.
Step 4
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with chapati or rice.
