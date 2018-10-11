Tomato Bhurta: Recipe

Ingredients of Tomato Bhurta

150 gm roasted tomato

salt as required

6 cloves garlic

100 gm onion

2 1/2 tablespoon mustard oil

1/4 bunch coriander leaves

green chillies as required

1/2 teaspoon powdered Kashmiri red chilli

How to make Tomato Bhurta

Step 1

To prepare this side dish recipe, roast the tomatoes. Once done, cool and peel off the black skin. Chop the roasted tomatoes and other ingredients.

Step 2

Now, put a wok over medium flame and heat mustard oil in it to a smoking point. Add chopped onion, garlic, green chillies along with Kashmiri chilli powder. Saute well.

Step 3

Then, add the chopped tomatoes, salt and cook until mushy. Check the final seasoning.

Step 4

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with chapati or rice.