TV Actress Sara Khan again starts controversy with Hot Pics

Sara Khan, one of the most controversial actresses of the television industry is yet again making headlines for her bold avatar. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share a series of hot and sexy pictures from her latest music video. This music video is not like any other song as the makers assure that it will raise a lot of eyebrows and its content will create controversies. But who cares, Sara knows how to deal with trolls. She seems to love all these controversies that surround her when she posts her bikini pictures online.

In the pictures, she is donning a black outfit with a cut slit on the front. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “ #blackhearted coming soon @yammkhan.” She has paired her looks with a tight bun and shimmery makeup.

In another post, she is donning a black dress while posing in a sexy manner. She is holding the alcohol bottle in one hand and her heels in another. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Menu pal pal judge Karda ye zamana Dress: @zooomberg Styled by: @ashnaamakhijani Managed exclusively by @slashproductions @nik446 Venue @ angrezipatiyalaa.”