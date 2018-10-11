Beauty

Why Is It Important To Use Eye Makeup Remover?

Oct 11, 2018, 04:43 pm IST
Less than a minute
Eyemakeup Remover

Plain water does not effectively remove all the traces of waterproof eyeliner or mascara. You need a formula that quickly breaks down your eye makeup and efficiently removes every last bit of it. Besides, hitting the bed with remnants of these chemicals in your eye area spells disaster. No matter how tired you are, you should make it a point to remove your makeup with the right kind of products at the end of the day. This little move will prevent eye infections, allergic reactions, and premature aging.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 13, 2018, 04:04 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Home Remedies for Skin Whitening

Sep 11, 2018, 05:02 pm IST

How To Make An Effective Green Tea Face Pack

Feb 3, 2018, 09:58 am IST

Beauty Hacks: DOUBLE DUTY MAKEUP

Jasmine-Perfume
Oct 7, 2018, 01:15 pm IST

How To Make A Jasmine Perfume At Home

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close