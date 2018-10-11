Why Is It Important To Use Eye Makeup Remover?

Plain water does not effectively remove all the traces of waterproof eyeliner or mascara. You need a formula that quickly breaks down your eye makeup and efficiently removes every last bit of it. Besides, hitting the bed with remnants of these chemicals in your eye area spells disaster. No matter how tired you are, you should make it a point to remove your makeup with the right kind of products at the end of the day. This little move will prevent eye infections, allergic reactions, and premature aging.