Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Around 100 Tax Officials are Raiding prominent TDP MLA’s Firms and Houses

According to reports, around 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Ramesh's relative.

Oct 12, 2018, 04:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Income Tax department is conducting raids at the homes and offices of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s party lawmaker CM Ramesh.

According to reports, around 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Ramesh’s relative.

The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. As per ANI report, the raid was also underway at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 8, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

Shatrughan Sinha is furious over the FIR against journalist

Oct 3, 2018, 10:46 pm IST

Here are some unknown facts about actress Anu Sithara – See Pics

Jul 10, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

Pune railway tracks a spot of deaths; counted 10 death in nine days

Tintu Luka
Jul 8, 2017, 02:40 pm IST

Asian Athletics Championships: Four gold medals on day two

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close