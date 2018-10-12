Beti Bachao Scheme : Govt provides adequate security for women working in night shifts ,says PM Modi

PM Modi on Friday said his government has worked to eliminate problems faced by women while working in night shifts and provide them adequate security. Modi claimed that several states saw an increase in the number of girl children being born due to his government’s flagship ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

While speaking at the silver Jubilee Foundation Day of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), PM Modi also released a postage stamp and launched a new version of the NHRC website. PM Modi also evoked the Emergency, while addressing the contribution of the agency in dealing with human rights issues in the country. He said human rights in the country got a jolt after the Emergency days but India’s commitment to the cause got the nation back on its feet.

“Our government has worked towards eliminating problems faced by women while working in the night shifts and has provided them adequate security during it,” he said. PM Modi made the statement in the backdrop of the snowballing #MeToo movement in which a Union minister from his government MJ Akbar accused of sexually harassing female colleagues during his tenure as an editor of an english news publication.

There were questions over daughters’ right to life. A section of society with narrow minded people considered daughters unwanted & killed them in womb. Today I can proudly say that with ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ several states have seen a rise in no.of daughters,” PM Modi said.