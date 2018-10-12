Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Rubbishes #MeToo Movement in Bollywood

The #MeToo movement has gathered momentum in India. In the last few days, many women have come up in huge numbers and have spoken against the predators, accusing some of the most high profile names in the industry.

Shilpa Shinde who had been a part of the daily soap ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ had accused the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, in 2017. Shinde has now spoken up on the current scenario, especially when #MeToo movement has taken shape in India.

Shinde recently revealed to a publication: “It’s rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it’s simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. You have to take a call that time only when it happens and obviously, you need power.”

When asked about her own incident, Shilpa Shinde revealed that the matter is closed and she had no intentions of talking about it. “I don’t know why – even we know how girls are in this industry. They are coming from outside – I have seen a lot of girls they used to wear short clothes and come for meetings. They don’t know now how they are going to prove themselves. I said that time they were harassing me and now that matter is over.”

The actress further said that no one came to her help and everyone knows what they had done. She also mentioned that incidents of sexual harassment happen everywhere.

“Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there’s no rape in this industry. It’s a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing.”